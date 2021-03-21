Owensboro woman in stable condition after rollover crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – One woman was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash on the US 60 Bypass.

Deputies say they were called to the scene around 7 a.m. Sunday. They say Alexandra Henderson, 24, of Owensboro, had been driving in the westbound lanes of the US 60 Bypass when her SUV crossed the median into the opposite lanes, hit a guardrail and became airborne.

Authorities say the SUV eventually came to a rest on its roof approximately 100 feet from the road.

Henderson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later upgraded to stable condition.

Deputies say Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt. They believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

(This story was originally published on March 21, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories