Owensboro woman in stable condition after rollover crash

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – One woman was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash on the US 60 Bypass.

Deputies say they were called to the scene around 7 a.m. Sunday. They say Alexandra Henderson, 24, of Owensboro, had been driving in the westbound lanes of the US 60 Bypass when her SUV crossed the median into the opposite lanes, hit a guardrail and became airborne.

Authorities say the SUV eventually came to a rest on its roof approximately 100 feet from the road.

Henderson was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she was later upgraded to stable condition.

Deputies say Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt. They believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

(This story was originally published on March 21, 2021)