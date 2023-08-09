HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro woman was pronounced dead following a single-vehicle accident in Louisville earlier this week.

WDRB reports officers were dispatched to a report of a crash just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday on Factory Lane. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound on Factory Lane when the driver lost control and veered across the grassy shoulder and struck a tree, causing the driver to be ejected by the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and was later identified as 24-year-old Emily Foreman. Funeral services for Foreman will be conducted by James H. Davis Funeral Home.