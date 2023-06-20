HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Youth Hockey Association introduced a new ice hockey program for Owensboro and Daviess County residents with special abilities.

Officials are introducing Hockey Heroes, and the inaugural event will take place Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Edge Ice Center.

“Hockey Heroes is a program that combines two of my greatest loves. This is a completely new program to our community that will provide great sensory experiences along with endurance and strength building,” said OYHA board member Shelley Barber. “Not only will this program offer a unique experience, but it will also build self-esteem and create a great social support system.”

“This is an exciting time to be a part of the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association,” said OYHA vice-president Chris Gendek. “Hockey Heroes is just the beginning for other programs we intend to announce in the future. Hockey and ice sports in general should be inclusive across all demographics.”

Officials state anyone ages four and up with special abilities can register for this event. Officials say this program is designed as an introduction to ice hockey and no prior skating or other skills is required for participation.

For more information, contact Shelley Barber at 270-952-2944 or shellybarber1104@yahoo.com.