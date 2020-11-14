Owensboro’s annual Christmas card is now available

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The City of Owensboro is in the Christmas spirit. The city’s 32nd annual Christmas card is now on sale.

The card was designed by Aaron Kizer and features the Owensboro Trolley with a Christmas tree on top. It’s titled “Little Full, Lotta Sap,” a reference to a line in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Just like Clark Griswald and his family in the movie, 2020 has seen a lot of ups and downs, but everyone hopes to have a perfect Christmas with family and friends.

There’s only a limited number of cards available, and they can be purchased at City Hall for $2 each.

(This story was originally published on November 13, 2020)

