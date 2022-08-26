OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – If anyone has quarters to spare, Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County has an event for you.

The Quarter Mile is a new event that Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County plans to make annual. The event is happening this Saturday.

On August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County says the event will be on Veterans Boulevard, in front of Smothers Park. The organization asks for people to please come out and bring quarters to reach “one mile of quarters.” The organization says people can contribute by bringing one quarter, and the organization has plans to put the quarters on the track for one mile.

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County says all proceeds collected will go directly towards buying building materials for houses. The organization says there will be a hot dog cart. The organization says even if people can’t bring the organization any change, people can still donate.