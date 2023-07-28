HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges after responding to a motorcycle accident on Friday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, dispatch received a report of a motorcycle accident near the intersection of County Road 950 West and County Road 750 South just before 7:30 a.m.. A deputy arrived at the scene and found Cory Leister, 30, of Owensville, unconscious near a motorcycle.

While waiting for an ambulance to arrive, the deputy ran Leister through the National Crime Information Center and Indiana Data and Communication System and discovered that Leister had an outstanding warrant through Gibson County for domestic battery. Authorities say it was also discovered that the motorcycle Leister was driving had been reported stolen. Deputies also say they found methamphetamine and marijuana on Leister’s person.

Leister was booked into the Gibson County Jail on the following charges:

Outstanding warrant for domestic battery

Resisting law enforcement

Theft of entire vehicle

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of marijuana

Leister is being held on a $1,500 bond.