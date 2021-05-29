OWI charges filed after Jasper woman crashes car with juvenile passenger

Sara Brown

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – A Jasper woman is facing several OWI charges after police say she was driving drunk with a juvenile in her car before being involved in a crash with another vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police were sent to the intersection of First Avenue and US 231 around 3:30 p.m., where they determined Sara K. Brown, 35, was involved in the crash.

Brown was taken to the hospital for a chemical test. According to police, her blood alcohol level was .16 at the time of the crash.

Because Brown had a juvenile in the vehicle with her, she was charged with an enhanced felony charge. She was taken to the Dubois County Jail.

