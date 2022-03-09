EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Everyone knows potholes are a problem — even John Lennon dedicated an entire Beatles’ verse in A Day In The Life to how much of an annoyance they are. So why are they there?

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) reminds us that our “back and forth” weather tends to be one of the biggest reasons why we see that constant road hazard.

There are four main steps to the how potholes form. First, water from melting snow and ice seeps into the road and softens it. When the water in the road freezes, it expands, breaking up the pavement on and below the surface. When that ice melts, it leaves gaps in the pavement. Lastly, all that needs to happen is for cars and trucks to run over the pavement, forming the oh-so dreaded pothole.

With our weather going from hot to cold every week, it comes as no surprise that local roads are hit the hardest. Despite potholes getting us hot under the collar, there are ways for us to keep our cool.

You can report potholes to INDOT online or call them directly at 855-463-6848. INDOT reminds us that they’re only responsible for interstates, U.S. routes and state roads. For county roads and city streets, you’ll have to call city hall.

Additionally, Evansville puts on a “Pothole Blitz” every year, where you can call the Street Maintenance Department to report potholes. Pothole Blitz runs every year for two weeks.