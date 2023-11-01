HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin striping work in Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean and Ohio counties on November 4 and November 5.

KYTC says the painting crew will be on the road during daylight hours anytime weather allows. Drivers are reminded to avoid driving through wet paint. While the crews use a special paint that generally dries in about five minutes, driving through wet paint during the first few minutes after it is applied is not advised.

Officials say motorists should be alert for a traffic paint caravan that will generally consist of a paint truck and two or three escort vehicles moving at about 45 miles per hour on 2-lane highways. Paint crews will attempt to pull off to allow traffic to pass when practical.

KYTC says appropriate caution is required whenever motorists encounter a mobile work caravan.

Officials say the following counties will have this work done:

Daviess County US 60 ramps will be getting striped

Henderson County KY 443 MP 0.000 to MP 2.505, Cairo-Kickory Grove Road to US 41A KY 520 MP 0.000 to MP 2.505, KY 136 to KY 416 KY 136 MP 5.847 to MP 12.342, Alzey-Uniontown Road to KY 359 KY 136 MP 22.065 to MP 30.836, KY 2084/US 41 to 0.6 miles past South Pleasant Valley Road/End of State Maintenance KY 266 MP 0.000 to MP 8.304, KY 136 to US 41A KY 268 MP 0.000 to MP 7.835, KY 136 to KY 136 KY 285 MP 0.000 to MP 2.732, US 41A to KY 136 KY 811 MP 0.000 to MP 8.798, US 60 to US 60 KY 812 MP 0.000 to MP 7.935, KY 1078 to Atkinson Street KY 1299 MP 0.000 to MP 9.633, KY 416 to KY 285 KY 2247 MP 0.000 to MP 2.320, KY 812 to KY 1078 KY 2249 MP 0.000 to MP 3.023, KY 1078 to KY 351

Hopkins County KY 3052 MP 0.0 to MP 0.753, US41 to just past College Heights Drive

McLean County KY 81 MP 0.0 to MP 7.0, McLean/Muhlenberg County Line to KY 2385 KY 85 MP 0.0 to MP 6.626, McLean/Hopkins County Line to KY 2226 KY 136 MP 0.0 to MP 19.334, KY 56 to US 431

Ohio County KY 69 MP 19.716 to MP 25.346, 0.2 miles before Round Hill Road to Dundee Narrows Road



Officials say people can contact the Paint on Car Hotline (855) 865-3200 to report vehicle damage.