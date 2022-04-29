EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A painting fundraiser for a local animal shelter is welcoming all skill levels in Evansville.

On May 12, It Takes a Village’s Painting With a Twist fundraiser will go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at 5625 East Virginia Street, Ste A. Painting With a Twist says people can bring in food, and people are encouraged to show up ten to fifteen minutes early to get set up. People can also come in thirty minutes early to have more time to paint. If people would like an alcoholic drink, they can ask staff at the event.

Seating is first come, first serve, except with groups of five or more. If people want to bring a group of five or more individuals to the event, they should let Painting With a Twist know when they are buying a ticket so everyone can be seated together.

Tickets can be bought here, and the event costs $35 per person. Payment is due before the event. It is asked for people to call or text if they have any questions to 812-437-7788, or to email the company at studio136@paintingwithatwist.com.