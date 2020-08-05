Pair arrested after alleged early morning Evansville shooting

Photo: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. A photo for Carolanne Lock was not immediately available.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department says Carolanne Lock and William Garnett were arrested after an alleged shooting on the 2500 block of Wexford Dr. early Wednesday morning.

Police were originally dispatched to the scene around 3:20 a.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots outside a residence. Once officers got inside the residence, they reportedly found Garnett with blood coming from his leg.

Officials say Garnett had been pushing Lock and pointed a gun at her when Lock pulled out a gun of her own and shot him in the leg. Garnett was taken to a hospital for treatment and later charged with intimidation. Lock was charged with domestic violence- battery.

