Pair arrested after law enforcement reportedly finds drugs in Ohio Co.

HORSE BRANCH, Ky. (WEHT)- The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says Johnnie Duncan, 52, and Brittany Saltzman, 28, were arrested after deputies found drugs, paraphernalia, and a handgun in a Horse Branch home.

While the investigation was reportedly focused on the trafficking and consumption of methamphetamine, deputies say they also found LSD, Peyote, marijuana, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia while executing a search warrant Thursday.

Both were charged with possession of controlled substance for the methamphetamine and the LSD, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. Duncan faces additional charges of a controlled substance for a hallucinogen and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Kentucky State Police also assisted in the investigation.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

