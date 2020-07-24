Pair arrested following “car-shopping” incidents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- James Moore and Katonya Lewis were arrested after allegedly stealing from cars at a Holiday Inn and an apartment complex on Evansville’s west side.

Moore and Lewis were found walking near Misson Viejo apartments, carrying backpacks. Investigators say they had electronics, firearms, money, and personal items belonging to other people.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 24, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: