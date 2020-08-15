Pair arrested in connection to robberies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Police Department announced two men are being held at a federal facility in Henderson following a series of robberies across southwestern Indiana.

Davontai Jones-Robinson, 23, and Trinity Ramon Taylor, 26, are now facing federal charges in connection to the robberies at gas stations in Evansville and Elberfeld. The FBI Southwestern Indiana Violent Crimes Task Force, the Warrick County Sherriff’s Office, the Elberfeld Town Marshall, the Indiana State Police, and Evansville Police Department all worked on the case together.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS