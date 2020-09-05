WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- Brian Ellis, 61, and Danielle Bailey, 32, were arrested following a traffic stop in Illinois.
Ellis was wanted on an active warrant for burglary while Bailey was wanted on an active warrant for battery. Both were taken to the Wabash County Jail, where they are awaiting extradition to Pike County.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Pair wanted in Pike County arrested in Illinois
- Union County reports 33 COVID-19 cases in two days
- Gov. Beshear extends face mask mandate, moratorium on evictions
- Pres. Trump urges coronavirus vigilance for Labor Day at White House briefing
- Deadline passes for EVSC Virtual Academy enrollment