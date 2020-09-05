Pair wanted in Pike County arrested in Illinois

WABASH COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT)- Brian Ellis, 61, and Danielle Bailey, 32, were arrested following a traffic stop in Illinois.

Ellis was wanted on an active warrant for burglary while Bailey was wanted on an active warrant for battery. Both were taken to the Wabash County Jail, where they are awaiting extradition to Pike County.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 4, 2020)

