Panther Creek Bridge reopens in Daviess County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Panther Creek bridge on Highway 81 in Daviess County has reopened.

The bridge had been closed since May 18 when a truck left an arm up that hit one of the top trusses of the bridge.

Although Daviess County has seen quite a bit of rain since the bridge was closed a few months ago, contractors told Kentucky Transportation officials recently that they were still able to be ahead of schedule in the repairs of the bridge.

KYTC said contractors have repaired and replaced some of the overhead cross members that a truck with a load too high hit back in late May. They were raised two feet and strengthened with plates and bearing stiffeners.

It’s the latest change in the bridge’s fate. Cabinet officials first thought it had to be replaced after they first learned of the damage back in May, but later determined that the damaged parts could still be fixed, with an original reopening date of this Fall.

(This story was originally published on July 29, 2020)