Panther Creek bridge to open this Fall

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) The Panther Creek bridge has been closed for more than three weeks and officials say it will remain closed for much longer.

The bridge was struck on May 18 by a gas truck. The driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. After engineers announced the bridge would not reopen, a state of emergency was declared.

Engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have now concluded that damage to the Panther Creek bridge is repairable, and so they plan to fix the damage rather than replace the entire bridge. This repair option will include raising the bridge by 2 feet and adding 17 feet of clearance.

“We are finalizing a plan and hope to allow the contractor to begin mobilizing next week,” said Chief Engineer Deneatra Henderson of KYTC District 2. “We look forward to getting folks back on their regular route and off the detour.”

The bridge is expected to reopen to traffic in late Fall. After repairs are made, KYTC engineers expect the bridge to last at least another 10 years.

There is a marked detour on KY 554 and U.S. 431. Larger vehicles should not try to shorten their trip by making the turns with Todd Bridge Rd. There are variable message boards along the route to encourage motorists to stay on the marked detour.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: