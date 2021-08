EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community has awarded a total of $50,000 in grants.

$10,000 checks will each go to Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and West Kentucky along with the United Way, Youth Resources and Tri-State Food Bank. Glenn Roberts with Tri-State Food Bank says this donation will be very helpful for its many programs.

The Papa John’s Foundation has awarded nearly $1 million to more than a hundred organizations.