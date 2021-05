PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – Two men from Gibson County were honored Saturday with a parade for their decades of service to the Hadi Shriners Club.

The Hadi Shrine has clubs across southwestern Indiana.

Saturday’s parade and ceremony was held in Princeton to honor Steve Pharris and Doug Whipkey who have been Shriners for a combined 82 years.

25 new Shriners were also sworn in as part of the event.