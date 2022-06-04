EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A parade of 22 newly built homes will be featured in the Southwestern Indiana Builders Association’s (SIBA) 71st Annual Parade of Homes. The 2022 Parade of Homes begins on June 4 and runs through June 12.

Admission is free and the homes are open 1-6 p.m. on weekends and 5-8 p.m. on weekdays. The Parade of Homes will be closed on June 7 for the Awards Banquet.

The homes add about $14 million worth of new houses to the market. The parade is a showcase of homes that are ideal for anyone looking to build or purchase a new home, renovated an existing home or just redesign any space in their home.

The Parade of Homes is sponsored by the Southwestern Indiana Builders Association, a non-profit organization that promotes safe and affordable housing. There are several ways to pick up an official Parade of Homes guide book and map.

Check out www.SIBAparadeofhomes.com to download an electronic version or pickup a hard copy at any of the major event sponsor locations, Schnucks locations or at the SIBA office.