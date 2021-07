OTWELL, Ind (WEHT) – The town of Otwell continued their weekend of celebrations with a parade through the community.

Bands, law enforcement officers, veterans groups and even Batman himself rode through the town on Saturday morning. Organizers from the Jefferson Township Ruritan Club say they’re glad to see the crowds celebrating again.

The Celebrations in Otwell will continue through the evening and tomorrow fireworks will cap off the holiday weekend at dusk.