EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Honor Flight Southern Indiana will be hosting an event to give veterans a homecoming celebration.

On October 29, at the Evansville Regional Airport, the plane is expected to arrive around 8:15 p.m. Honor Flight Southern Indiana officials ask for people to bring their American flags, signs, banners, and as many people as they can. Organizers encourage people to come early to get a good spot.

Event parking will be at Anchor Industries with entrances off Highway 41 and Highway 57. Organizers say event updates will be provided via the HFSI Facebook page, and no personal chairs or coolers can be brought into the airport.

Organizers say buses will transport guests from Anchor Industries beginning at 6:45 p.m. Parking in the airport lot will be reserved for veterans, guardians, airport customers and those with parking permits.

The flyer is below.