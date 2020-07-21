Parent asking for change, threatening lawsuit against EVSC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A possible lawsuit is looming over the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. Weeks ago the corporation announced it would allow parents to decide how they wanted their students to learn this fall. In the classroom or on a computer. But this dispute is coming on the athletic field.

A North High School parent is upset because his sophomore won’t be able to play football this year if he chooses to learn from home. Now the parent is threatening to sue if the rule isn’t changed.

“He wants to minimize his risk of getting COVID and play sports,” Brian Bennett explains. His son Sean Bennett will start his sophomore year of high school come August. That means he’d take the field the same way he did last year- or he thought.

“We’re at an informal stage here. We haven’t filed anything in court yet. We’ve just sent a demand letter to the EVSC see, it’s not legally binding by any means,” Really it’s just a shame for us to voice our stance on it and hopefully we can get this all resolved informally

Sean’s father, Brian Bennett, has enlisted the help of Brandon Danks to change a rule that says if a student signs up for virtual learning only they can’t participate in extracurriculars.

But legal representation for the corporation says this isn’t the EVSC’s calL, “if they comply and satisfy the rules set forth by the Indiana high school athletic association. When we’re talking about eligibility we’re not talking about an EVSC rule,” Pat Shoulders explains. “We’re talking about the Indiana high school athletic association’s rule book and rule 12.6 of their rules deals with Virtual Academy students.”

Rule 12 -6 says in short- students who do virtual learning have to hit certain criteria to be allowed to play. One of them, they have to take at least one class in person.

“He has severe asthma so all growing up he’s been on breathing treatments and things like that,” Bennett says he’s concerned about his son’s health. “His lungs are getting stronger he still on an inhaler but our stance is there are 1500 kids at North and there’s 22 on a football field.”

Shoulders says he if a lawsuit is filed, he doesn’t believe it will hold up since it’s not an EVSC rule.

Bennette says since he started talking about the situation, around 15 other parents have reached out to him with similar problems.

Danks could not confirm with me if any of them have reached out to be apart of the potential lawsuit.

(This story was originally published on July 21, 2020)