Parents and grandparents react to EVSC graduation and promotion ceremonies

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– EVSC chief communication officer Jason Woebkenberg said the school corporation will allow high school seniors to graduate with in-person audiences this year.

“We’re certainly very excited this year that we are actually able to offer in-person commencement ceremonies for high school seniors. They’re looking so forward to this celebration,” Woebkenberg said.

Each senior will get eight tickets for family to attend in an outdoor ceremony. But Woebkenberg also said they won’t be able to do the same for those in fifth and eighth grade celebrating a milestone.

“In an elementary gym it’s just not large enough to bring in all of your families. In traditional years when we’ve had those celebrations we’ll have several hundred individuals sitting close to one another so they can experience that.”

For Marcia Lynch, that’s disappointing. She said she’s the grandparent of a child attending Hebron Elementary getting ready to make that transition into middle school.

“We want them to be safe- don’t get me wrong. But we also want to witness this milestone in their life,” Lynch said.

Woebkenberg said they will be holding these non-traditional ceremonies over Zoom so parents can still watch in a way. For Lynch, it’s just not the same.

“It is heartbreaking. I’d like to be there taking pictures and I don’t want to do Zoom on a celebration like that. I want to be there to witness it,” Lynch said.