MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Losing a child is a scenario no parent ever wants to face but it’s a reality faced by Mount Vernon parents Stephen Eaton and Kyrra McMichael after their son Camrynn died in a fireworks accident over the Fourth of July weekend.

Eaton says he can only hope “what God took my son for,” adding his son always wanted to make an impact in his community as much as he wanted to make an impact on the football field or basketball court. The days following the accident have been understandably difficult as the family continues to grieve.

The family declined to comment on what led to the accident that claimed Camrynn’s life but they say they’ve been touched by the outpouring of support from the community including a candlelight vigil in his honor, donations to cover funeral expenses, and a pair of pillows sewn from Camrynn’s old shirt.

Eaton and McMichael say the woman did not ask for anything in return, also saying that they’ll always cherish the lasting memory of their son.

As they plan for his celebration of life at Denning Funeral Home, Eaton and McMichael say they’ll work to honor and share Camrynn’s impact- not just to his infant sister Karmynn but also to pay it forward to the community that’s given so much to them during their time of need. Eaton says they’ll cherish each other because everything can be lost “in the blink of an eye.”