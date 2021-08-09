Parents protest Warrick County mask policy

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Dozens of people showed up to protest the Warrick County School Board’s decision to make masks mandatory during the upcoming school year.

The school board held a meeting open to the public on Monday in Boonville. Several parents came to protest the mask policy that was announced on August 4.

Those who attended the meeting were required to wear a mask to enter. Although free masks were offered at the door, several people waited outside the building and refused to come in with a mask.