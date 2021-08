OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Parents spoke against mask mandates in Daviess County Public Schools during a meeting on Thursday night.

The board moved its meeting to the high school auditorium, expecting there would be a full room, but only a handful of parents showed up to discuss their concerns. They said they believe student should be able to choose what they want to do.

Superintendent Matt Robbins said they are following the requirements put into place by the Kentucky Board of Education