EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial Day often signifies the unofficial start to the Summer season. Many patrons at Burdette Park and Burdette Pool took advantage of a hot and sunny Memorial Day to find a shaded spot or cool off with a dip in the pool.

“I’m gonna catch my cousin and go swimming because it’s hot outside,” explains Kaelen Dorris.

For those like Kaelen, the start of Summer includes a lot of swimming and playing outside. Keenon Bennett and Michelle Smyly can be added to that list, too. Keenon says the pool is what he has been waiting for, and Michelle is in full agreement.

“I’ve been wanting to go swimming so bad since it got warm,” says Michelle.

For others, like Corbin Burnfin and Tera Sanguinetti, this Memorial Day presented a new lease on life.

“We’ve been in recovery, and we decided to come here for some fun,” says Corbin. “This is our first time really being here, so we’re here to enjoy the day and spend the day at the park.”

Sanguinetti adds, “Being here today is a blessing, it’s a huge blessing. So seeing everyone enjoy their day and share that blessing with us is pretty awesome.”