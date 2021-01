EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Wayne Parke, who has served as Vanderburgh County Republican Party Chairman for 10 years, will not be a chairman candidate at the March 6 reorganization meeting, he announced Wednesday. Parke has served as chairman for 10 years.

Parke thanked numerous Republicans for their support over the past decade.

(This story was originally published on January 27, 2021)