Parks board votes to demolish Lloyd Pool

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After nearly 50 years, the end is near for one Evansville pool.

The Evansville parks board voted Wednesday to begin the process to demolish Lloyd Pool.

The process will begin with a request for proposals from groups interested in demolishing the structure on First Avenue.

Officials say with the cost of potentially rehabbing the facility rising and with the new Deaconess Aquatic Center nearing completion – moving to demolish Lloyd Pool made more sense for the city.

“The pool has lived a good life. I think at this point, the lifespan of the pool, especially an indoor aquatic center, Lloyd has served this community well,” Brian Holtz, executive director of Evansville Parks and Recreation, said.

If everything moves as planned — officials say Lloyd Pool could face the wrecking ball within a year.

There are no current plans for the space once the pool is removed.

(This story was originally published May 5, 2021)