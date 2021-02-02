Parks Dept. transforms Central Park Remembrance Tree into tribute to local COVID victims

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The City of Henderson’s Parks & Recreation Dept. has transformed the Remembrance Tree in the Central Park gazebo into a different type of memorial.

The tree was a new feature of Christmas in the Park during 2020’s Christmas season. It has since been decorated with green lights and now stands as a memorial to local victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the Christmas season, people were invited to add a small, unbreakable ornament to the tree in remembrance of someone they lost to COVID. Christmas ornaments that were not reclaimed have been taken to the Parks & Recreation Office on Madison Street at Fernwood Cemetery for safekeeping in case anyone still wishes to get theirs back.

Since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Andy Beshear has encouraged everyone to burn green lights in tribute to Kentuckians lost to COVID.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)