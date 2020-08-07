‘Parks-N-Rec’ event at Bellemeade Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Stations were set up across Bellemeade Park Friday as Evansville Parks and Recreation hosted its first ‘Parks-N-Rec’ event.

The event was set up to get kids out for some summer fun after being stuck at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Parks and Recreation officials are planning nine more events across Evansville, with the next event scheduled for August 21 at Garvin Park.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: