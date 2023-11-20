HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville, Indiana-based Parlor Doughnuts is helping out The Salvation Army this holiday season by hosting a toy drive in each of its Indiana stores.

Officials say the collection kicked off on November 15 and runs through December 15. All collected toys will benefit local Christmas assistance programs that ensure that children have toys under the tree on Christmas morning.

Officials say the nearest participating Parlor Doughnuts locations are:

Evansville: 301 N. Green River Road

Evansville: 204 Main Street

Jasper: 511 N. Newton Street

“The Salvation Army Indiana Division is thrilled to have Parlor Doughnuts as our new statewide partner for toy drives this year,” said Major Marc Johnson, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army. “We have many locations across that state of Indiana that will be introducing toy drives soon to meet the holiday need for toys. The ‘parlor’ concept in Parlor Doughnuts was introduced as a special location where people come together to talk and engage. We encourage everyone to support this month long toy drive.”

For more information about Parlor Donuts and to see where new locations will opening soon, visit this website. To find your local Salvation Army and learn more about Christmas assistance programs in your area, visit this website.