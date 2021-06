EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – For more than a year the Downtown Evansville location of Parlor Doughnuts has been closed.

Tuesday morning Parlor Doughnuts on NW Third St opened with a limited menu. The menu includes doughnuts, iced lattes, drip coffee, and juice.

The downtown location will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.