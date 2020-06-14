EPD: Shooting victims’ car crashes on the way to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell Eyewitness News two people were shot Saturday night and their vehicle crashed while on the way to the hospital.

Police say the shooting occurred on Riverside Drive.

Dispatch says they received a call just before 11 p.m. about an accident with injury and responded to Covert Avenue near Henning Avenue.

Covert Avenue was shut down in both directions, and there was a heavy police presence in the area.

