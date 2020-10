Crawford County, Ind. (WEHT) – INDOT is reporting part of Eastbound I-64 is closed in Crawford County.

According to INDOT, this is due to a pavement failure at the 88 mile marker, two miles east of S.R. 237.

We’re told crews are currently working to make repairs. In the meantime, drivers are asked to detour, using exit 86 to S.R. 237, then south to S.R. 66. From there, you will be led back to I-64.

