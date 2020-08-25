Part of South Main Street in Madisonville closed due to water main break

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) The City of Madisonville posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a water main had been hit, resulting in the closure of the northbound lane of South Main Street.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)
