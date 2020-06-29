Part of SR-145 in Perry County to close for roadwork

PERRY CO., Ind (WEHT) Part of SR-145 in Perry County will be closing for a structure replacement project. INDOT says work will start around Monday, July 6.

Crews will close SR-145 about three miles north of the intersection at SR-37. During the project, the road will be closed around the clock. Work is expected to take about 14 days depending upon weather conditions. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all other traffic should use the official detour following SR-37 to SR-145.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 29 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: