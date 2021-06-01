Part of SR 61 in Petersburg is now closed

PETERSBURG, Ind (WEHT) – Part of State Road 61 in Petersburg between the intersection with State Road 56 and 7th street is now closed.

The road is getting a complete reconstruction, as a part of this project, the road will be dug out down to the sub grade layers and the completely replaced with new layers and driving surface.

Work is expected to last until mid-October, depending upon weather conditions. Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 57, U.S. 50 and S.R. 241.