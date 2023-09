HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization is accepting comments on its new Participation Plan.

The Plan outlines how the agency will seek input from people who live or work in Daviess County and keep them informed of its planning activities.

Comments will be accepted through September 16th and can be directed to GRADD MPO Coordinator Tom Lovett. You can find the draft of the proposed Participation Plan here.