DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Security measures are going up as thieves go to new heights. But why are they targeting a road sign in rural Dubois County? According to county commissioners, the so-called “cannabis culture” may be to blame.

Just outside of jasper, the area of Kellerville Road and County Road 420 North sits in a quiet space. But attempted thefts are making all the noise. Dubois County Commissioner Chad Blessinger confirms that the county has battled a string of road sign thefts. Of common interest: the sign that reads “420 north”.

Blessinger says the belief is this sign is being targeted in relation to “420” being a common slang reference for marijuana. As a precaution, barbed wire has been reinforced next to the sign to deter would-be thieves. Commissioners say not only does this pose a safety threat, but it adds to the cost of taxpayers to replace stolen signs. County officials say they will continue to take steps to protect public property, and they will hold those accountable if the thieves are found