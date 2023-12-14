OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville and the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization have teamed up to pack hundreds of boxes for local veterans and their families.

“Veterans who would like to have a box of food, you don’t have to be disabled or anything, you just have to be a veteran. And we welcome you to come and pick up a box of food,” explains Pamela Smith-Wright, Chaiperson for the Owenboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization.

The drive began in November, when 120 boxes of non-perishable food items were packed, ready for veterans to claim at the VFW post 696 in Owensboro. Smith-Wright says in its second month the number of boxes climbed to 125. She credits an increase in volunteers.

“We had enough people that everybody was putting an item in the box. And we had, probably, 30 items,” says Smith-Wright. “It’s kind of an emotional thing for me because my husband and my father were veterans,” she adds. “And I just want people to understand that we respect veterans because of the things that they have put their life on the line for us to be able to live in a free country.”

From pastas to cereal, canned foods and more, the meal boxes are designed to help supplement a veteran’s need from month to month.

“It’s just something that Tri-State Food Bank and our organization are just trying to say thank you for, and this is just the least we can do,” says Smith-Wright.

If you are a veteran interested in this program, you are asked to contact Jessie Hettinger at 270-929-2077. You may also contact the VFW Post 696 at 270-683-8621 for more information on the meal boxes, or to volunteer to pack the meals.