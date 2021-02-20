Parts of Henderson under boil advisory

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Parts of Henderson are under a boil water advisory after a water main break overnight.

That water main break is affecting some businesses and several homes along Marywood Drive.

Water officials say crews have been working the water main break since it was reported overnight. Officials say the pumps can’t handle all of the melting snow.

It’s unclear when it will be fixed and the extent of the repairs is still unknown.

(This story was originally published on February 20, 2021)