BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Muhlenberg County Water District #3 (MCWD#3) has sent out a boil water advisory.

Due to a leak, MCWD#3 is issuing a boil water advisory affective immediately for people living in the following area. The area is from 816 Front Street, which is Hwy 70 West, to 3860 Hwy 70 West, Central City and all side roads in between.

For more information, the department’s website can be found here.