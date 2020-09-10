Parts of Princeton under precautionary boil advisory

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Due a water main repair, parts of Princeton are now under a precautionary boil advisory.

Taylor Ave. east of Roosevelt Dr., Spore Drive, Indian Creek Est., and Lake Road from E. Broadway to S 180 E are under the advisory until further notice. While officials say contamination is unlikely, customers in the affected area are advised to boil all cooking and drinking water for five minutes.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)