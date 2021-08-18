Party Central owner announces plans for new business

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A new place to hang out is coming to Downtown Evansville this fall.

Richie Patel, owner of The Rooftop and Party Central, has announced plans to develop Party Central into a new business called Birdies. It will have golf simulators and duck pin bowling, as well as other games. There will also be a full bar for adults.

Patel says he also has plans to enclose The Rooftop’s lower patio with garage doors to maintain the outdoor feel while increasing seating capacity in the winter. This increased seating capacity will also open the door to live entertainment.