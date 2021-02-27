Passenger seriously injured in crash, driver facing OWI charges

DUBOIS CO, Ind (WEHT) – One person is hospitalized and another faces charges of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Jasper.

Police responded to the scene on S Clay Street around 1:37 a.m. Saturday, where they say a vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Police found the registered owner, identified as William Chandler Laswell, 28, of English, standing outside the car. They say he was visibly intoxicated and was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he tested .19 on a chemical test and also tested positive for methamphetamine and THC.

The passenger of the vehicle was taken to Memorial and later to Deaconess for treatment of head and spine injuries.

Laswell is being held without bond in the Dubois County Jail, where he is facing charges of OWI, OWI endangerment, and OWI resulting in serious bodily injury of another person.

(This story was originally published on February 27, 2021)