HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright says multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle collision near the 200 block of State Route 85 on Friday.

According to Sheriff Wright, crews arrived at the scene just before 7:45 a.m., and determined that passengers had been ejected from a vehicle. Authorities say one of the drivers was taken by Air Evac to the University of Louisville Hospital. A juvenile passenger in his vehicle was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. One adult passenger and one juvenile passenger in the first vehicle and the driver of the second vehicle were all transported to a local hospital.

The condition of those involved in the crash has not been released at this time. Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.