Passports taking longer to process

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Some agencies are warning of longer processing and wait times for passport applications.

Officials say it can take at least 18 weeks to process a passport application. The Daviess County Clerk’s office says it’s taking longer than the usual six to twelve weeks because of a backlog in processing applications and closures of passport offices during the pandemic.

Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty recommends that people hold off on trips outside of the U.S. until the end of the Year due to the longer processing time.