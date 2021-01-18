Patients must get both COVID-19 vaccine doses from same facility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– As people across the Tri-State begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines, health leaders want to remind the importance of getting the second dose. It also matters where you get that second shot. Julie Stucki recently became fully vaccinated and said she is glad she got her second shot on a Saturday since it made her feel fatigued.

Stucki has working from home and staying home since the pandemic began.

“I’ve had five open heart surgeries so I am high risk so I stay home as much as I can. I do go to the store- to Target every now and again, but for the most part I do stay home,” explained Stucki. “I’m a hugger I’m one of those where I like to be around people and that’s been challenging for me.”

Since Stucki works in healthcare, she got her vaccines earlier than most. She said receiving both doses three weeks apart makes her feel like freedom is right around the corner.

“Saturday was very emotional for me. I was very excited. I woke up that morning thinking, ‘Today is the day. I have waited since March 16th for this.’ And I went into Deaconess Hospital and I just had more pep in my step than normal and it felt really good,” Stucki said.

Perry County Health Officer Dr. William Marcrum said it’s important for everyone, who decides to be vaccinated, to get both doses of the vaccine and remember exactly where you got your first shot.

“It’s very important to get the second vaccine simply because the first vaccine gives you some immunity, but to get the full effect you need to take both doses of the vaccine,” said Dr. Marcrum. “They need to go to the place where they got their first vaccine. The record keeping is such that to get your second vaccine at the same facility that you got your first vaccine.”

This system helps gage the demand in each county as vaccines roll out to more people.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)